Short Interest in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) Expands By 290.6%

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 290.6% from the July 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

Shares of GOODN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,813. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $19.26 and a 52-week high of $24.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.56.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

