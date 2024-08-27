Short Interest in GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF (NASDAQ:MSFL) Declines By 95.9%

GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF (NASDAQ:MSFL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 95.9% from the July 31st total of 91,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFL traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.40. The company had a trading volume of 37,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,726. GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.09.

About GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF (MSFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFL was launched on Mar 4, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

