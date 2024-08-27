Short Interest in GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF (NASDAQ:MSFL) Declines By 95.9%

GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF (NASDAQ:MSFL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 95.9% from the July 31st total of 91,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ MSFL traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.40. The company had a trading volume of 37,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,726. GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.09.
