Short Interest in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Increases By 2,481.1%

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,300 shares, a growth of 2,481.1% from the July 31st total of 9,000 shares. Approximately 38.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Greenlane

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Greenlane stock. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 71,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.91% of Greenlane at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GNLN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.15. 72,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.39. Greenlane has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $21.80.

About Greenlane

Greenlane ( NASDAQ:GNLN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($9.35) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 63.60% and a negative return on equity of 216.53%.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, other smoking and vaporization related accessories, and merchandise.

