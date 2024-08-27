Short Interest in Haivision Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAIVF) Grows By 2,200.0%

Haivision Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAIVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 2,200.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Haivision Systems Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:HAIVF traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,077. Haivision Systems has a 12 month low of C$2.44 and a 12 month high of C$4.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.42.
About Haivision Systems
