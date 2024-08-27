Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Drops By 71.4%

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the July 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BSMO stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.81. 16,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,482. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $24.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average of $24.80.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

