Short Interest in Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Drops By 97.7%

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.7% from the July 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Jardine Matheson Price Performance

OTCMKTS JMHLY traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $37.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,744. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Jardine Matheson has a one year low of $34.15 and a one year high of $48.99.

Jardine Matheson Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

About Jardine Matheson

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transport businesses in China, Southeast Asia, and internationally.

