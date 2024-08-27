Short Interest in Jet.AI Inc. (NASDAQ:JTAI) Drops By 89.6%

Jet.AI Inc. (NASDAQ:JTAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,600 shares, a decline of 89.6% from the July 31st total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Jet.AI Price Performance
NASDAQ:JTAI remained flat at $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,357,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,684. Jet.AI has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $4.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average of $0.62.
