Short Interest in Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Expands By 4,792.3%

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, an increase of 4,792.3% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Kasikornbank Public Trading Up 1.6 %

Kasikornbank Public stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.10. 15,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,730. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.92. Kasikornbank Public has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98.

Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter.

About Kasikornbank Public

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company's personal banking products and services include savings, current, fixed deposit, and foreign currency accounts; personal, home, and auto loans; debit and credit cards; health, accident, travel, retire, loan, save and invest, life and non-life insurance products; investment products, such as mutual funds, stocks, and derivatives/futures exchange; money transfer and bill payment, cheque and draft, and foreign exchange services; and digital banking services.

