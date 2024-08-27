Short Interest in Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Declines By 98.0%

Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the July 31st total of 264,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Kingsoft Stock Performance

Kingsoft stock remained flat at $3.35 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.07. Kingsoft has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $3.35.

Get Kingsoft alerts:

About Kingsoft

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Kingsoft Corporation Limited engages in the entertainment and office software and services businesses in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Office Software and Services, and Entertainment Software and Others. The company is involved in the research and development, operation, and distribution of games; the provision of PC games and mobile games services; and design, research and development, sale, and marketing of office software products and services of WPS Office.

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.