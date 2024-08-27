Short Interest in Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Declines By 98.0%

Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the July 31st total of 264,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Kingsoft Stock Performance
Kingsoft stock remained flat at $3.35 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.07. Kingsoft has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $3.35.
About Kingsoft
