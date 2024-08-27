Short Interest in Pervasip Corp. (OTCMKTS:PVSP) Drops By 85.2%

Pervasip Corp. (OTCMKTS:PVSP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, a drop of 85.2% from the July 31st total of 473,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,194,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Pervasip Trading Up 33.3 %

OTCMKTS:PVSP traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.00. 350,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,179,797. Pervasip has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

About Pervasip

Pervasip Corporation focuses on developing cloud-based applications to monitor and control greenhouse facilities. It intends to develop and deliver products and technologies to agricultural markets; develop scientific methods for the analysis of cannabinoids in flowers, concentrates, and edibles; and assist medical marijuana specialty production facilities to regulate, calculate proper dosage, and understand the importance of consistency in product.

