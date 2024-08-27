Short Interest in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Drops By 87.5%

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the July 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ:PHAR traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.12. 1,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,430. Pharming Group has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $16.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.83 million, a P/E ratio of -50.75 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.46.
Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.95 million. Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pharming Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.
Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.
