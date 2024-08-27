Short Interest in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Drops By 87.5%

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the July 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Pharming Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PHAR traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.12. 1,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,430. Pharming Group has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $16.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.83 million, a P/E ratio of -50.75 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.46.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.95 million. Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pharming Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Free Report ) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

