Short Interest in Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Declines By 99.2%

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the July 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Rare Element Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS REEMF remained flat at $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday. 88,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.35. Rare Element Resources has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23.

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Rare Element Resources Company Profile

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project; and the Sundance Gold project located in Crook County, northeast Wyoming. Rare Element Resources Ltd.

