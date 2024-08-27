Short Interest in Roundhill Daily Inverse Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGQ) Drops By 90.0%

Roundhill Daily Inverse Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Roundhill Daily Inverse Magnificent Seven ETF Trading Up 2.6 %
MAGQ stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.54. 126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,015. Roundhill Daily Inverse Magnificent Seven ETF has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.14.
Roundhill Daily Inverse Magnificent Seven ETF Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Roundhill Daily Inverse Magnificent Seven ETF
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
Receive News & Ratings for Roundhill Daily Inverse Magnificent Seven ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roundhill Daily Inverse Magnificent Seven ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.