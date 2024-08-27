Short Interest in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Drops By 81.0%

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 81.0% from the July 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Vicus Capital raised its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Vicus Capital owned 0.47% of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CSB stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.33. 11,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,689. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.77. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $46.24 and a 1-year high of $60.25. The company has a market cap of $306.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.05.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.