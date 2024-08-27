Short Interest in Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI) Declines By 88.0%

Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a decline of 88.0% from the July 31st total of 390,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Xiao-I Stock Down 6.8 %

AIXI traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.38. 336,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,769. Xiao-I has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $36.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xiao-I

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xiao-I stock. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Xiao-I as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xiao-I Company Profile

Xiao-I Corporation, through its subsidiary, Shanghai Xiao-i Robot Technology Co, Ltd., provides smart city, software, and architectural design artificial intelligence services in the People's Republic of China. It offers software products, such as intelligent interactive platform, intelligent voice platform, knowledge fusion platform, computer vision series platform, and other intelligent products.

