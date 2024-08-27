Short Interest in XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Increases By 400.0%

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
XOMA Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ XOMAO traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.42. 2,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,096. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.11. XOMA has a twelve month low of $20.43 and a twelve month high of $25.85.
About XOMA
