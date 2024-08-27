Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the July 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Siemens Healthineers to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.
Siemens Healthineers Stock Performance
Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter.
About Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.
