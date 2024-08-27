Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the July 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Siemens Healthineers to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SMMNY

Siemens Healthineers Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SMMNY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.48. 44,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,632. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.97. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $31.73.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter.

About Siemens Healthineers

(Get Free Report)

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.