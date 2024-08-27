Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $349.41 Million Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,322,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,738 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for 18.2% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. owned about 2.74% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $349,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 164.3% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

OEF stock traded up $2.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $271.11. The stock had a trading volume of 186,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,396. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $265.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.40. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $193.00 and a 52 week high of $275.57.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

