Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.08% of iShares Global Utilities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 39,005 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in iShares Global Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $557,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

NYSEARCA:JXI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.80. 304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,169. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $66.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.68 and a 200 day moving average of $60.51.

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

