Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,833 Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KAPR. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 143,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 23,898 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 23.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 21.4% in the second quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 11,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 36.5% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 34,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.0 %

BATS:KAPR traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $32.23. The stock had a trading volume of 81,448 shares. The stock has a market cap of $184.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.63.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

