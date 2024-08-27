Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 152.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,407 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 970.0% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 211.9% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $268.10. 586,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,123,168. The stock has a market cap of $490.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $227.78 and a one year high of $290.96.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $297.00 price objective (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on V

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.