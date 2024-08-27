Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Buys 5,180 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 118.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,540 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Callan Family Office LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 59.2% in the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,313 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 154.6% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,883,983 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,477,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 7.6% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.5 %

DIS stock traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $91.31. 1,737,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,492,505. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $166.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.