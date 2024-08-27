Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,907 Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Solano Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Solano Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:RWL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.47. 10,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,061. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.60 and a fifty-two week high of $96.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.10.
Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Profile
RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.
