Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 36,550 iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 36,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 142,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, RHS Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 38,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.35. 3,977,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.63.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.0606 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.