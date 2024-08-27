Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,269 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ORCL. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624 over the last three months. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.22. The stock had a trading volume of 522,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,083,951. The company has a market capitalization of $383.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $146.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.90 and its 200 day moving average is $126.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

