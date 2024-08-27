Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.08 Million in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,998 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,044,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,570 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $105,273,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 293,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1,172.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 290,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,325,000 after purchasing an additional 267,531 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $242.30. 1,893,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,470,339. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.08. The company has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $136.10 and a twelve month high of $283.07.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

