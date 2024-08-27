Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.62 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,590 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.69.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.