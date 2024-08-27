Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Invests $281,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PJUL. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 3.9% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 0.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 344,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 0.1 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.77. 49,120 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.33. The stock has a market cap of $791.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

