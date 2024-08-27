Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Invests $310,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDEC. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 183.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PDEC remained flat at $37.98 during trading on Tuesday. 7,283 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $831.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.90.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

