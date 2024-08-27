Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $1.86 Million Investment in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth $209,000.

Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.22. 27,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,620. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.56. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $100.42.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

