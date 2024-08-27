Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $284,000 Investment in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLV. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.36. 2,369,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,793,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.66 and a 200-day moving average of $25.26. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $29.56.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

