Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PPL by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PPL by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 884,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,590,000 after purchasing an additional 46,552 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 866,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,848,000 after purchasing an additional 60,589 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in PPL by 8.7% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 496,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,719,000 after acquiring an additional 39,513 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in PPL by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 86,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PPL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.85. The stock had a trading volume of 516,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,885,514. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $32.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.15.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.82.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

