Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,854 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHEL. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 611.1% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 495 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHEL traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.74. 515,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,086,804. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.01 and a 200 day moving average of $69.98. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $60.34 and a 12-month high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.59.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 50.74%.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

