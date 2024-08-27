Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 11,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 13,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

HDV traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,046. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.33. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $93.46 and a 52-week high of $118.26.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

