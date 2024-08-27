Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.01. The company had a trading volume of 847,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,522,914. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.81. The company has a market cap of $191.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.62. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $210.88.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.95.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

