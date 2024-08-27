Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,333 Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,083,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 246.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,929,000 after acquiring an additional 530,360 shares in the last quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VT stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $117.12. 298,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,099. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.72 and its 200 day moving average is $110.78. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $117.53. The company has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

