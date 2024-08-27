Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 801,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,256,000 after purchasing an additional 99,515 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 638,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,405,000 after buying an additional 264,466 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 195.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after buying an additional 34,118 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $2,924,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $272.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,419. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.29. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.53 and a 1 year high of $272.99. The firm has a market cap of $111.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 89.20%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.36.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

