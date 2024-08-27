Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Takes $1.74 Million Position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 67,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGXU. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 566.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3,484.7% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

CGXU stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.74. 88,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,016. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $20.80 and a 1-year high of $27.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.66.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

