Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,690,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,546,138 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,457,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,352 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,076,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,234,000 after acquiring an additional 443,033 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,833,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,710 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,201,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,131,000 after acquiring an additional 142,741 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.64. The stock had a trading volume of 412,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,840,828. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.39. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.96 and a twelve month high of $50.64.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

