Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,596,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,203,000 after buying an additional 286,868 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,409,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,143,000 after purchasing an additional 132,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at about $323,251,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 760,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,534,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on RCL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Naftali Holtz acquired 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,755,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,576,853.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Naftali Holtz purchased 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $165.21. The stock had a trading volume of 273,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,307. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.78 and its 200 day moving average is $143.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $173.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.62.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

