Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $1,078,831,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 237.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,485,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,883 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $188,642,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 4,545.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 705,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $145,858,000 after purchasing an additional 690,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Progressive by 548.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 811,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,866,000 after purchasing an additional 686,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PGR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, HSBC raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.41.

Progressive Stock Up 0.4 %

PGR traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.35. The stock had a trading volume of 208,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,474. The company has a market capitalization of $142.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $130.27 and a one year high of $245.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $218.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.97.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $850,689.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,780 shares in the company, valued at $7,015,247.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 6,122 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total value of $1,439,833.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,400.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,975 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $850,689.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,015,247.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,441 shares of company stock worth $25,111,350. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

