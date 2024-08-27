Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.20.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

SIG traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $82.99. The company had a trading volume of 637,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,855. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.16. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $65.12 and a 52-week high of $112.06.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Oded Edelman sold 9,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total transaction of $670,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,070.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total value of $734,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,231 shares in the company, valued at $17,373,298.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total value of $670,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,070.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,439 shares of company stock valued at $4,809,869. 3.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,949,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,562,000 after acquiring an additional 193,977 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,386,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,809,000 after purchasing an additional 149,934 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,069,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,347,000 after purchasing an additional 126,726 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 844,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,644,000 after buying an additional 351,588 shares during the period. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 12.4% during the second quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 691,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,940,000 after buying an additional 76,534 shares during the period.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

