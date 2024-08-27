Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in Simon Property Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 26.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPG traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,673. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.75. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.11 and a 1-year high of $169.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 78.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 104.46%.

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPG. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Argus upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $157.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.65.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

