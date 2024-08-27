Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.3% from the July 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simpple

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Simpple stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.28% of Simpple at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simpple Stock Performance

Shares of SPPL stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.39. The company had a trading volume of 12,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,039. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.24. Simpple has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $9.68.

About Simpple

Simpple Ltd. provides advanced technology solutions in Singapore. The company engages in the sale, warranty, and maintenance of autonomous robotic cleaning equipment. It also offers SIMPPLE Ecosystem platform includes SIMPPLE Software, a software platform comprising modules related to quality management, workflow management, and people management; SIMPPLE PLUS, which offers complimentary peripherals, such as IoT sensors and robotic solutions that add value to the entire ecosystem that the company distributes, sells, and manages; and SIMPPLE.AI, a next generation facilities management autonomic intelligence engine that automates robotic and human workforce deployments.

