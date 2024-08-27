Skylands Capital LLC Makes New Investment in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 21,734 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 202.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 176,337 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $909,000. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AMC stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.01. 3,932,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,810,752. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMC. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.03.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMC

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.