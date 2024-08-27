Skylands Capital LLC Takes Position in MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI)

Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 1.44% of MultiSensor AI at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in MultiSensor AI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Get MultiSensor AI alerts:

MultiSensor AI Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of MSAI traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $2.24. The stock had a trading volume of 7,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,540. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.29. MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

MultiSensor AI Company Profile

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes multi-sensor systems for thermographic and other use in various industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers sensor devices ranging from small to large handheld designs with built-in displays and controls, fixed-mounted pan-tilt-zoom single- and multi-sensor camera standalone systems, and mobile multi-sensor payload and gimbal systems for unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MultiSensor AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiSensor AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.