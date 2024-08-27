Slagle Financial LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Slagle Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.9% of Slagle Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. MontVue Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 59,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,064,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 70,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,318,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.68 on Friday, reaching $218.31. 7,213,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,118,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $219.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

