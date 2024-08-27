Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC Has $4.80 Million Stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the period. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 398,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,814,000 after acquiring an additional 130,812 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 500.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 23,706 shares during the last quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. now owns 241,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,001,000 after acquiring an additional 110,882 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PULS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,342,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,998. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $49.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.60.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

