Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.19

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.19 and last traded at $31.17, with a volume of 256080 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.76.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth about $887,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 650,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,732,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 53.6% in the second quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after buying an additional 80,650 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,612,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,003,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,363,000 after acquiring an additional 173,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

