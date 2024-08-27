Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.19

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.19 and last traded at $31.17, with a volume of 256080 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.76.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth about $887,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 650,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,732,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 53.6% in the second quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after buying an additional 80,650 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,612,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,003,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,363,000 after acquiring an additional 173,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.
Smith & Nephew Company Profile
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.
