Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Acquires 5,275 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 54.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises 1.2% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

FTEC traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.58. 257,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,200. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.39 and a fifty-two week high of $181.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.66.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

